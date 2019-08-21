LORENA, Texas — One person is dead after a crash Wednesday near Lorena.

Investigators said that around 11 a.m. the driver of a Western Star dump truck lost control on a curve and rolled over along Woodlawn Road.

The driver, who has not been identified, was carrying gravel in the truck at the time of the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

The crash is under investigation.

