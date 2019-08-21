LORENA, Texas — A man is dead after a crash Wednesday near Lorena.

Investigators said that around 11 a.m., 36-year-old Christopher Hammer of Mart was driving a Western Star dump truck when he lost control on a curve and rolled over along Woodlawn Road.

Hammer was carrying gravel in the truck at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear what caused Hammer to lose control.

The crash is under investigation.

What others are reading right now on KCENTV.com:

Military Matters: Military family left living in hotels after black mold found in Fort Hood housing

Here are new laws going into effect in Texas September 1

New $48M Michigan high school will have places to hide from mass shooters