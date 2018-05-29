* UPDATE *

The driver has been identified as Katherine Holley, 76, of La Vernia, Texas.

---

A driver is dead after they crashed into a barrier Tuesday morning on Highway 6 near McLaughlin Road West of Waco.

According to Texas DPS, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. An investigation determined a Honda CRV was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when the vehicle left the roadway, crashed into a barrier, and caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

DPS reminds drivers to take heed to traffic signs. Driving the wrong way places other motorist and other drivers at risk of injury or death. Police said to stop and turn around if a wrong way sign is encountered.

© 2018 KCEN