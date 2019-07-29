COPPERAS COVE, Texas — One driver was flown to a hospital with "apparent severe injuries" Monday morning after their sedan struck an 18-wheeler head on, police said.

Officers responded to the long bridge on Hwy. 190 bypass around 6:30 a.m.

According to the Copperas Cove Police Department, the sedan was traveling westbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic. The sedan crashed head on into an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.

The sedan's driver was flown to Baylor Scott and White in Temple to be treated for their injuries. The 18-wheeler's driver was taken to Advent Health with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The bridge's guardrail was damaged during the crash. The bypass will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while TxDOT crews repair the damage.

East and westbound I-14 traffic at Copperas Cove will be temporarily detoured to Business 190 through the city while repairs are underway.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: