Driver suspected in Copperas Cove hit-and-run turns himself into police

An arrest warrant was issued Friday morning for a Harker Heights man suspected in a hit-and-run by lunchtime he had turned himself in.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove police said a man they suspect in an Oct. 16 hit-and-run turned himself into police Friday afternoon.

Police said Estevan Segura, of Harker Heights, was driving a Ford Econoline van when he turned in front of another vehicle at Farm-to-Market Road 116 and U.S. Highway 190.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, while police said Segura drove away from the scene.

The arrest warrant charges Segura with "accident involving personal injury or death."