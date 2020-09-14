Driver yelled at deputy to 'kill him' after high-speed pursuit, crash: Constable says

The deputy sustained minor arm injuries and the driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Kenneth "Rowdy" Hayden said one of his deputies was involved in a dangerous situation after she got off work Saturday night.

Hayden said the deputy was driving home when she saw a truck crossing into oncoming traffic. When the deputy initiated a traffic stop on SH 242 at FM 1314, the driver of the truck became "irate and started to fight with the deputy as she tried to stop him from driving off," Hayden said.

The man drove away and reached speeds of more than 100 mph before losing control and crashing just east of Old Houston Road, according to Hayden. The driver wasn't injured in the crash and when he got out of the truck, he started walking toward the deputy "yelling for her to kill him," Hayden said.

The man walked about 100 yards while disobeying the deputy's commands before he got down just before reaching the roadway, according to Hayden.

The man was detained and is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer as well as evading arrest in a motor vehicle, Hayden said.

