KILLEEN, Texas —

The Killeen Police Department has received multiple complaints about drivers that have failed to stop for school buses picking up and dropping off students, according to the Killeen PD.

The KPD said that not stopping for a school bus is a violation of state law and is a serious safety issue for children in the community.

The KPD has partnered with Killeen Independent School District to conduct a traffic enforcement detail. An officer will ride on a school bus and let other officers in the area know of any violators. Those officers will only enforce laws to people who fail to stop for school buses, according to the KPD

The first detail will take place on Wednesday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., along a school bus route in the northeast sector of Killeen.

The KPD encourages citizens to comply with all laws and asked that they pay attention to their surroundings while driving near a school bus.

