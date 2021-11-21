Roads will be packed with travelers this Thanksgiving. Here are the best times to drive

AAA Texas predicts about 3.6 million people will drive for Thanksgiving within the state of Texas between Wednesday and Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're planning to hit the road this week to get to your holiday destination, you won't be alone.

The group is expecting an 8% increase in road travel compared to 2020. Across the U.S., AAA projects that nearly 4 million more people will drive this Thanksgiving compared to last year.

INRIX, a transportation analytics company, told USA Today that the best times to start driving are in the morning, typically. INRIX said the best time to leave is after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, before 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and before noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Drivers will notice a drop in prices at the pumps in Central Texas. According to Gas Buddy, the cost of a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline in Austin dropped about three cents per gallon in the past week.

Right now, the average price of gas in Austin is $2.92. The statewide average is $3. You can find a list of the cheapest gas prices online via Gas Buddy.

Air travel is also ramped up this year. This all comes after many gatherings were canceled in 2020 due to high rates of coronavirus infection and an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations.