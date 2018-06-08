BELL COUNTY — A Bell County Sheriff's Deputy found the body of a man who drowned Sunday afternoon along the bank of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The deputy was patrolling in the area of Union Grove Park Tuesday when he found the body around 10:45 a.m. The Sheriff's Department identified the victim as Rohel Ramirez Gonzalez, 42, of Killeen.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said Gonzalez was in the water when his boat started to drift away. Game Warden Bryan Dulock said he couldn't make it back to the boat and went under the water.

Several agencies joined with Texas Parks and Wildlife including, Morgan's Point Resort dive team, US Army Corp of Engineers, Central Bell Fire and Rescue, and Harker Heights Fire Department to search for Gonzales on Sunday and Monday.

Two other people who were swimming with Gonzalez were able to make it back to the boat, said Dulock. He said a fourth person was rescued by a passing fishing boat.

© 2018 KCEN