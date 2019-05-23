BELLMEAD, Texas — Police seized more than 400 grams of methamphetamines, $16,000 in cash and a semi automatic handgun in the 100 block of Lopez Street Wednesday morning, according to a Bellmead Police Department press release.

Officers initially responded to a report of a possible burglary at a home on Lopez Street at 7:37 a.m. At the scene, police said they learned three women, including one who claimed to live there, entered the home through a window.

A man, 59-year-old Charlie Loughton Daily, was at the home as well, and he did not tell police the women didn't belong in the home. Once officers investigated the scene more carefully, one of them noticed drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle on the property, the department said.

Police then did a probable cause search on the vehicle and found about 400 grams of methamphetamines inside. Daily was arrested on a felony drug charge and police found a lot of cash in his pocket, according to the department.

The department then got a search warrant for the home and property, and when police did the search, they seized multiple prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, 28 more grams of methamphetamines and a semi automatic handgun.

Daily was taken to McLennan County Jail.

The case is still under investigation and more charges are pending.

Other popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Accused killer Cedric Marks says Maya Maxwell is pregnant with his baby in letter written to Channel 6

Emails uncovered in Channel 6 investigation show Killeen fire hydrants haven't been inspected in years

Waco officer involved in shooting cleared of criminal wrongdoing