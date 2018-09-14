TEMPLE — On Thursday, Duke Football turned to Temple ISD to practice at Temple's stadium after flying in early for their game against Baylor.

Temple Head Coach Scott Stewart said the team reached out to the operations manager to arrange a time for Duke to practice. Stewart said to his knowledge this is the first time a college visiting team has practiced on Temple's field.

"When you got people that are good people its not hard to lend out a helping hand," said Stewart.

Temple hosts its own home game Friday against Harker Heights at 7:30pm. Baylor takes on Duke Saturday at McLane Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

When asked about practicing on a high school football field, Associate Director of Duke Athletics Art Chase said the NCAA prohibited the University from commenting.

