Dust off the blinds, and wash the windows. Central Texas cleaning company gives tips on how to properly spring clean

TEMPLE, Texas — It is time to dust off the blinds and clean out the garage. The warmer weather has arrived, which means it’s time for some spring cleaning.

Felicia Davis is the owner of Mattie’s Cleaning Service. She has been in business for three years and loves to make your home shine!

“I like to do everything from deep cleaning to organizing to garages,” said Davis.

When it comes to giving spring-cleaning tips, Davis is the person you may want to talk to.

“The biggest tip I can say is don’t overwhelm yourself, said Davis. "I like to say especially with spring start off organizing first. You want to go into the space and try to do a purge of anything you’re not using that’s taking up unnecessary space.”

She also recommends cleaning from top to bottom.

“Spring has a lot of allergens. There is dust. So, you want to knock the dust from top to bottom, said Davis. "Then if you work from left to right, you are doing everything from within the room.

She recommends getting down and dirty to clean those hidden places you may otherwise miss.

“The average person would probably come think to do the stove, but they don’t pay attention to the back splash,” said Davis. “You should always be sanitizing them because items drop into your food.”

Davis said you should deep clean often, especially if you have allergies or asthma.

“That reduces you from having asthma flareups and keeping yourself safe," said Davis.

Davis said there is a benefit to hiring companies like hers, especially when it is time to move out.