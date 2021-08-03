Dutch Bros. Coffee is coming to Temple

It will take the place of the old Long John Silver's off General Bruce Drive and N. 31st Street.

Coffee lovers, rejoice! You'll soon have another option on where you can grab your cup o' joe in Temple.

On Thursday, the City of Temple announced on Facebook that a new Dutch Bros. Coffee is coming "soon."

It will be located in the Central District near Temple High School, the city said. More specifically, it will take the place of the old Long John Silver's off General Bruce Drive and N. 31st Street.

The Oregon-based company is known to be the largest privately held drive-thru coffee chain in the U.S. It opened its first Texas location earlier this year in College Station with over 1,800 cars visiting on opening day!

It's popularly known for serving a wide variety of coffee and flavor lattes. It also serves tea, smoothies, shakes and its own energy drink brand.

The specific date of its opening was not released.

