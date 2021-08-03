Dutch Bros. Coffee in Temple opening next week!☕

The Oregon-based coffee chain is set to open on West Adams, across from Starbucks, on this day next week.

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas coffee lovers: The wait is nearly over. Dutch Bros in Temple is set to open next week!

According to Discover Temple, the Dutch Bros Coffee on West Adams is going to open on Monday, Aug. 23.

Located just across the street from competitor Starbucks, the Oregon-based drive-through coffee chain is known for serving a wide variety of coffee and lattes. The coffee chain also serves tea, smoothies, shakes and more.