Dutch Bros. Coffee in Temple opening next week!☕

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texas coffee lovers: The wait is nearly over. Dutch Bros in Temple is set to open next week!
According to Discover Temple, the Dutch Bros Coffee on West Adams is going to open on Monday, Aug. 23.
Located just across the street from competitor Starbucks, the Oregon-based drive-through coffee chain is known for serving a wide variety of coffee and lattes. The coffee chain also serves tea, smoothies, shakes and more.
Plan to stop by the coffee shop on your way to work next Monday! But be there early to avoid that long line that comes with a new shop opening.