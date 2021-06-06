Dutch Bros. Coffee coming to Waco☕

The new coffee shop is coming to Waco soon, but no official opening date has been set.

WACO, Texas — If you live in Waco and are looking for a new coffee shop to try, your wait will soon end.

Dutch Bros. Coffee is set to open a shop in Waco, the first in the city, according to the coffee chain's website. The website has the new shop located at 901 S. 6th Street, where a Long John Silver's used to stand.

At this time, no official opening date has been set as the website simply says it is "opening soon!"

The Oregon-based chain also has plans to open two locations in Temple, per the website. One location will be at 201 N. General Bruce Drive and the other will be at 6520 W. Adams Ave. Official opening dates haven't been announced.

Dutch Bros. already has a location in Killeen at 1109 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.