BELTON, Texas — Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded to a trailer home fire Thursday around 4 a.m. at 3000 Sherwood Blvd. near Stillhouse Hollow Lake around 4 a.m. It took about 45 minutes to contain the fire, according to Bell County Sherrif Eddy Lange.

The fire department found the camper van engulfed in flames that grew smoke 25-to-30 feet in the air, according to police.

A lack of fire hydrants near the home caused the fire department to request help from the Salado Fire Department, according to police.

A man, woman and their dog were asleep in a bedroom when they said the fire started outside of the bedroom, police said.

The homeowners three kids were not in the house during the time of the fire, according to police.

Fire marshals are trying determine the cause of the fire.

