Early morning drug bust leads to arrest

According to police, they stopped the vehicle on the 500 block of Clark Street.
Credit: Marlin Police Department

MARLIN, Texas — The Marlin Police made a drug bust a little after midnight Saturday, Oct. 23, according to a Marlin PD Facebook post

Officers seized approximately 37 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of cocaine, and other various items used to distribute illegal narcotics, according to the post. 

Credit: Marlin Police Department

A person was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance four grams to 200 grams a 1st degree felony, per the police. 

    

