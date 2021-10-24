Early morning drug bust leads to arrest

According to police, they stopped the vehicle on the 500 block of Clark Street.

MARLIN, Texas — The Marlin Police made a drug bust a little after midnight Saturday, Oct. 23, according to a Marlin PD Facebook post.

According to police, they stopped the vehicle on the 500 block of Clark Street.

Officers seized approximately 37 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of cocaine, and other various items used to distribute illegal narcotics, according to the post.