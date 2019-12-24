TEAGUE, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Teague and several other departments battled a fire early Tuesday morning that took nearly four hours to extinguish.

The fire started in a single story house on Highway 84 just after midnight, according to a post on the Teague Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

Firefighters from Fairfield, Dew and Wortham all responded to help get it under control.

By the end, officials said it took three and a half hours and close to 30,000 gallons of water to contain it.

The Facebook post did not say whether anyone was injured of how the fire started.

