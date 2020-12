Temple police responded to a shots-fired call shortly before 1:40 a.m. and found a deceased man upon arriving on scene.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 900 block of North 2nd Street shortly before 1:40 a.m. Officers said they found a dead man when they arrived on scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.