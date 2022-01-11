No injuries after early morning fire in Temple's historic district

Temple Fire and Rescue, say they received a call about a fire in the Historic District around 4:37 a.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — No injuries are being reported after a home in Temple's historic district caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

Temple Fire and Rescue say they got a call at 4:37 a.m. about a building, located at 919 N. 7th St., having heavy smoke and flames.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the building was on fire toward the rear of the house, crews said. Fire crews were able to put the fire out at 5:02 a.m.

There were no injuries and no one appeared to be living at the home, Temple Fire said.

No word on what caused the fire.



Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also assisted in putting the fire out, according to the Temple Fire and Rescue Facebook.