Early Voting Breakdown | Early voting begins Monday, here's what you need to know

Example video title will go here for this video

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 24, early voting for the November election goes through Friday, Nov. 4.

Who will be on your ballot

How to check if you are registered voter

Early voting across Central Texas for the General Election begins Oct. 24. As Central Texans make the move to express their vote, here is your one-stop shop for all things early voting.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 24, early voting for the November election goes through Friday, Nov. 4. Each location's early voting polling hours are different.

Two days prior to the first day of early voting, you may search for early voting places in your region on the Vote Texas website. Voters only need to provide their details to locate polling places.

Voters in Texas who are registered and eligible may cast their ballots at any early voting site within their home county.

You can bring one of the following items to sign a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration" if you are unable to obtain one of the kinds of ID mentioned above or don't have one of them.

When going to a polling place in Texas to cast your ballot, you must have a form of identification. The following types of identification are allowed according to VoteTexas:

For additional details on Texas voter registration, go here.

Simply pick "Voter Registration Search" after clicking on "Voter Registration." You can access the information on your voter registration by providing your name or address.

Through the Texas Secretary of State, anyone can quickly verify their registration. Your name, county, and birthdate are all that are required.

How to check if you are registered voter

Voters can track their ballot by mail here .

All marked ballots must be received by the elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day unless:

Sign the document and return it to your county clerk either by mail, by common carrier, or in person.

You must write your driver's license, state-issued personal ID, election identification certification number, or the last four digits of your social security number in the space given before closing the carrier envelope.

Additionally, applications for mail-in ballots may be submitted in person, via email, or via fax. Texas law still requires you to mail the paper application and have it postmarked by Oct. 28 even if you submit it by fax or email.

Your mail-in ballot application must be delivered to the elections clerk in your county by Oct. 28 before the close of regular business hours or by noon, whichever is later, and it must be received (not postmarked).

In order to guarantee they will receive ballots, the Texas Secretary of State advises voters to include both numbers on their application.

According to a recent Texas law, voters must provide either their driver's license, state-issued personal identification, election identification certification number, or the last four digits of their social security number when requesting mail-in ballots.

In order to cast an early ballot by mail in Texas, one of the following requirements must be met:

You must fill out an application and return it to your county elections office in order to request a ballot if you choose to vote by mail in this election. Mail-in ballot requests have been accepted since Jan. 1, but they must be sent by Friday, Oct. 28.

You can also check past early election stats and data that are available in the database here. You can also check early voting results here on 6 News.

You can also check early voting results by date and county. These are updated regularly depending on results and the county.

Meet your Statewide Candidates : Who will be on your ballot

Know your candidates before heading to the polls. These are some of the key races that will be on the Texas ballot:

Governor

Current Republican Governor Greg Abbott is running for his third term in Texas against Democrat and former El Paso congressman, U.S. Senate nominee and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Beto O'Rourke (D)

O'Rourke (D) represented the El Paso region as a U.S. Representative from 2013 to 2019 while also serving on the El Paso City Council for a number of years.

O'Rourke lost his race against Ted Cruz (R) for the U.S. Senate in 2018. Later he declared his run for candidacy for the presidential election in March 2019 but terminated his campaign eight months later.

According to O'Rourke's campaign website, among other things, his top concerns include access to affordable healthcare, employment opportunities, women's health and power grid stability.

Governor Greg Abbott

The governor was elected as Texas's 48th governor in 2014 and took office in 2015. From 2002 to 2015, he served as Texas' 50th and longest-serving attorney general. Additionally, he has prior experience as a state district judge in Harris County and as a justice on the Texas Supreme Court for a number of years.

On his campaign website, Abbott lists a number of voter issues as his top priorities, including strengthening the Texas economy, upholding the Second Amendment, religious freedom, protecting law enforcement and border security.

Additionally running for governor, are Mark Tippetts of the Libertarian Party and Delilah Barrios of the Green Party.

Lieutenant Governor

Incumbent Dan Patrick (R) is running against Mike Collier (D) for lieutenant governor of Texas.

Dan Patrick (R)

Dan Patrick was originally elected as Texas' lieutenant governor in 2014 and then won reelection in 2018. Prior to being lieutenant governor, Patrick won two elections to the Texas Senate, where he represented a portion of Houston and Harris County.

According to his campaign website, Patrick's campaign will focus on border security, reducing property and business taxes and protecting the Second Amendment.

Mike Collier (D)

In 2018, Collier ran as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor but fell short of Patrick by around five percent. In 2014, Collier also ran for comptroller but lost to Glenn Hegar, who is still in that position now.

Collier will focus on finding schools, women's rights, the state's power grid and investing in rural communities, according to his website. Click here for more information on Collier.

Libertarian Shanna Steel is also running for lieutenant governor, according to Ballotpedia.

Attorney General

Ken Paxton (R)

Paxton served as the 51st attorney general of Texas in 2014. In 2002 he served as a state representative for House District 70. He served there for ten years until being chosen in 2012 to represent Texas Senate District 8, where he remained until he was elected as attorney general.

Rochelle Garza (D)

Rochelle Garza is the managing partner of Garza & Garza Law PLLC and a former staff attorney for the ACLU of Texas. Her website states that she has been honored for her efforts on the national, state, and local levels. Find out more about Garza here.





U.S. House of Representatives





District 10

(Bastrop, Fayette, Lee, Travis, Williamson counties)

District 11

(Llano, Mason counties)

District 17

(Williamson County)

House District 21

(Blanco, Gillespie, Hays, Travis counties)

House District 27

(Bastrop, Caldwell counties)

House District 31

(Burnet, Williamson counties)

House District 35

(Hays, Travis counties)

House District 37

(Travis, Williamson counties)

State races in Texas





Texas Senate District 5

(Bastrop, Williamson counties)

Texas Senate District 14

(Travis County)

Texas Senate District 18

(Fayette, Lee counties)

Texas Senate District 21

(Caldwell, Hays, Travis counties)

Texas Senate District 24

(Burnet, Gillespie, Llano counties)

Texas Senate District 25

(Blanco, Hays, Travis counties)

Texas Senate District 28

(Mason County)

Texas House District 17

(Bastrop, Caldwell, Lee counties)

Texas House District 19

(Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Travis counties)

Texas House District 20

(Williamson County)

Texas House District 45

(Hays County)

Texas House District 46

(Travis County)

Texas House District 47

(Travis County)

Texas House District 48

(Travis County)

Texas House District 49

(Travis County)

Texas House District 50

(Travis County)

Texas House District 51

(Travis County)

Texas House District 52

(Williamson County)

Texas House District 53

(Llano, Mason counties)

Texas House District 73

(Hays County)

Texas House District 85

(Fayette County)

Texas House District 136

(Williamson County)

Texas Board of Education - Place 5