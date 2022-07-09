Officials searching for 'dangerous' East Texas inmate who escaped custody

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are searching for an inmate who escaped custody in Houston County.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped overnight. He was last seen on camera at the HCSO, located at 700 S. 4th St. around 1:50 a.m., wearing gray pants and a white t-shirt.

Zuniga was in custody on drug-related offenses, according to officials. He was serving as a trusty at the jail.

The HCSO says Zuniga was assisted by his girlfriend, Melissa Peal Ortiz, who met him and provided a means of transportation for him to escape.

Zuniga, 31, stands 5'6 with black hair and brown eyes. Both are considered dangerous.

If you believe you have seen Zuniga, the HCSO asks you call 911 immediately.