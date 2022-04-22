Judge sentences East Texas man to 70 years in prison for sexually abusing child for years

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office, Deatric Alexander will serve his term without the possibility of parole.

A Cherokee County judge sentenced a man to 70 years in prison Friday for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The DA's office says a jury heard evidence of the Alexander committing acts of indecency and aggravated sexual assault against a child victim from age 3 or 4 until they were 12.

The jury also heard from another victim against who said Alexander also abused them years before.