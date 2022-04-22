Judge sentences East Texas man to 70 years in prison for sexually abusing child for years

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was originally published April 18, 2022, concerning raising awareness about sexual assault.
A Cherokee County judge sentenced a man to 70 years in prison Friday for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
According to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office, Deatric Alexander will serve his term without the possibility of parole.
The DA's office says a jury heard evidence of the Alexander committing acts of indecency and aggravated sexual assault against a child victim from age 3 or 4 until they were 12.
The jury also heard from another victim against who said Alexander also abused them years before.
"The district attorney’s office would like to thank the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department for their assistance," the DA's office said in a statement. "The District Attorney’s office would also like to express gratitude to The Children's Advocacy Center and Bikers Against Child Abuse for supporting the victim and family throughout the difficult stages of the trial."
RELATED: LIST: East Texans on death row