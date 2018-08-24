WACO, Texas — A court battle continues after a group of residents claimed the new Train Waco building on Elm Avenue belonged to the community and was sold illegally.

A lawyer of the organization who sold the building said the group has no standing to win the battle in court.

Residents said the building was given to the East Waco community as a gift in 1998 before it was sold this year by the Eastern Waco Development Corporation to Train Waco.

In court Friday, a judge denied the request for a temporary restraining order on the spending money and assets of the Eastern Waco Development Corporation and the use of the Train Waco facility. The judge said he did not see any irreparable damages.

The organization's attorney said they had the right to sell the building because they did not have the resources to keep it up.

