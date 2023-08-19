Eastbound lanes of Highway 84 in Waco back open after serious wreck

Police have not disclosed any injuries at this time.

WACO, Texas — The Woodway Public Safety Department announced that the eastbound lanes of Highway 84 in Waco are back open after a serious wreck on Saturday, Aug. 19.

According to police, the crash occurred around the Highway 6 Exit and the Waco and Franklin split.

The Woodway Public Safety Department posted to Facebook about the wreck just before noon and are asking that everyone avoids the area if possible as they continue to conduct their investigation.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

6 News will update with the latest