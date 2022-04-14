Easter Events across Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas —
Bell County
Belton
Copperas Cove
Easter Egg Round Up
- Saturday, April 16 from 9:45 a.m. to noon
- Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation, 1206 W. Avenue B.
- Easter egg hunts for different age groups 0-10
- Pics with the Easter bunny available
- Free
Harker Heights
Easter Egg Hunt
- Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m.
- Harker Heights Moose Lodge, 125 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Open to the public
Killeen
Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- Thursday, April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Hunt starts at 6:30 p.m.)
- Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, & 10-12
- Adaptive Field Ages: 0-25
- Don't forget to bring your own basket or bag!
Temple
McLennan County
Hewitt
Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- Saturday, April 16 from 9:30 a.m. with egg hunt 10 a.m. sharp
- Hewitt Park, 701 Hewitt Dr.
- Free for all children, toddlers to 12
Waco
Easter at the East Side Market
- Sunday, April 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
- Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
- Fun Easter activities and fun for all ages including an egg hunt, prize baskets, art activities and more
- Local artists, vendors, food
- Click here to learn more