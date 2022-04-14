x
Local News

Easter Events across Central Texas

If you're looking for something to do to celebrate Easter, below is a list of some events happening around your community.

TEMPLE, Texas —

Bell County

Belton

Copperas Cove

Easter Egg Round Up

  • Saturday, April 16 from 9:45 a.m. to noon
  • Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation, 1206 W. Avenue B.
  • Easter egg hunts for different age groups 0-10
  • Pics with the Easter bunny available
  • Free

Harker Heights

Easter Egg Hunt

  • Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m.
  • Harker Heights Moose Lodge, 125 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
  • Open to the public

Killeen

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

  • Thursday, April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Hunt starts at 6:30 p.m.)
  • Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
  • Age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, & 10-12
  • Adaptive Field Ages: 0-25
  • Don't forget to bring your own basket or bag!

Temple

McLennan County

Hewitt

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

  • Saturday, April 16 from 9:30 a.m. with egg hunt 10 a.m. sharp
  • Hewitt Park, 701 Hewitt Dr.
  • Free for all children, toddlers to 12

Waco

Easter at the East Side Market

  • Sunday, April 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
  • Fun Easter activities and fun for all ages including an egg hunt, prize baskets, art activities and more
  • Local artists, vendors, food
  • Click here to learn more

   

