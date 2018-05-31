TEXAS -- Eddy Packing Co. based in Yoakum Texas, is recalling about 18,390 pounds of smoked sausage that may have been contaminated with soft plastic, the USDA announced Thursday.

Specifically, 10-pound cases of "Carl's Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage with a Stick" are subject to the recall. They will include a lot code of 8073, case code PS9319 and sell by date of March 14, 2019. The products will bear the establishment number "EST 4800" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The frozen, ready-to-eat smoked sausage items were produced on March 14, 2018.

The USDA said the products were shipped to food service businesses across Texas.

According to the USDA, the issue was discovered after the company received a customer complaint that a soft, green plastic material was found in the product. There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The USDA urges anyone who may still have the products to throw them away or return them to their provider.

Anyone with food safety questions can visit AskKaren.gov or via smart phone at m.askkaren.gov.

© 2018 KVUE