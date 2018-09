TEMPLE, Texas — An Eddy resident beat the odds by winning $1 million in the Texas Lottery, officials said.

Texas’ latest millionaire purchased the 50X The Cash scratch off ticket at the CEFCO Food Store #31 at

101 Highway 36 Bypass N., in Gatesville.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

According to the Texas Lottery, the odds of winning the 50X The Cash scratch off game are one in 3.58 and only three top prizes worth $1 million. This is the second $1 million prize to be claimed.

