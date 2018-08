Navarro County Sheriff's Deputies seized five head of cattle and found eight dead at a property in Corsicana Tuesday.

The property is on County Road NW 0020. Deputies said they couldn't find any water around for the livestock to drink.

The cattle were taken to a local veterinarian for emergency treatment. The sheriff's office said they will investigate the case as felony animal cruelty and charges were pending.

