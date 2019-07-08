WACO, Texas — The Waco Immigrants Alliance is hosting a vigil Wednesday evening to honor and remember the lives lost in the El Paso mass shooting over the weekend.

Hope Mustakim said the organization wants to show that Waco stands with our fellow Texans, but that this is also an opportunity for a national call to action against white supremacy in this country.

"This is for everyone who sits back and thinks 'what can I do?'" Well, this is a first step," Mustakim said. "What you can do is, first of all, say 'I don't agree with this,' and second of all, come out and meet other people who are like-minded and be inspired and find ways you can engage in your community."

Mustakim said that across the country, thousands of hearts are beating with El Paso where 22 victims lost their lives as a result of a tragic shooting.

The vigil will also be used to shed a light on the dangers of white supremacy, access to weapons, and the attitudes and words used to criminalize migrant communities, which Mustakim said creates anger and hatred toward one another.

The vigil will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Square. There will be several speakers, including people from the Baylor School of Social Work, NAACP, and community members.

The Waco Immigrants Alliance aims to make Waco a safe and welcoming place for migrants. Mustakim said they believe the attack in El Paso is a threat to the sense of safety and security they strive to build.

"Waco stands with El Paso. El Paso is a beautiful place of diversity, cultural richness, and we honestly, as the Waco Immigrants Alliance, we hope to be like that. We hope to create that same type of culture here," Mustakim said.

Other popular stories on KCENTV.com:

RELATED: Walmart says it won't stop selling guns

RELATED: Some skeptical as Trump prepares to visit shooting sites

RELATED: Japan warns residents: Be aware of 'gunfire incidents everywhere' in US