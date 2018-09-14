BELTON — A man was killed Friday morning after getting hit by a car at 13th St. and Beal St. in Belton, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.

Belton Police Deputy Chief of Operations Larry Berg said the victim was an elderly male and died at Baylor, Scott and White Hospital.

Berg said the man was walking south on Beal when he was hit.

The driver was also an elderly man, Berg said. He stayed on the scene and was not injured.

