HILLSBORO, Texas — An elderly woman died early Monday morning in a house fire at 425 Park Drive in Hillsboro.

Fire fighters couldn’t immediately rescue the elderly woman because the house was collapsing, according to a press release from the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety.

A second home was involved in the fire at 421 Park Drive. Five adults and a child were evacuated from the second home without incident.

The fire is under investigation by the Hillsboro Fire Marshall’s Office.

