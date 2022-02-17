Election Day is set for March 7 for Chilton ISD $28.9 million bond election

The bond package includes additions and renovations to the elementary and high school campus, according to the district.

CHILTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is Chilton High School football highlights

Election Day is set for May 7 after Chilton ISD voted unanimously for a $28.9 million bond election.

The bond package includes additions and renovations to the elementary and high school campus, according to the district.

The bond will also be used to upgrade the current cafeteria's seating capacity and future construction of a multipurpose building that would include a Cafe, competition gymnasium with locker rooms and weight room, according to Chilton ISD.

As the district sees a growing influx in the student population, the district says renovations and expansion will be needed.

Early voting will start April 25 through May 3.