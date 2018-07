The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) broke its record for peak wattage demand July 18.

Between 3 and 4 p.m. demand reached 71,438 megawatts, surpassing the prior record of 71,110 set on Aug. 11, 2016. Each megawatt equals 1,000,000 watts of energy.

Texans fighting extreme summer heat with air conditioners no doubt play a hand in the high wattage usage.

ERCOT officials said they fully expect to keep breaking record demands as summer 2018 continues.

