TEMPLE, Texas — 23 teams competed in Elk's Lodge 138's annual barbecue cook off Saturday.

The competition was a fundraiser that included contests for the best brisket, chicken, beans and more.

Elk's Lodge officials said the money it raised during the event will contribute to its scholarship, camp and prosthetic programs.

Temple Elk's Lodge Exalted Ruler Jon Bryan said the goal of events like the cook off is to make more people aware of the organization and what it offers.

"The number one thing I hope people take away who come out today is that we're here," Bryan said. "We're here to take care of them. We want them to have a good time, and we'd like to be able to provide other services and activities for them in the future."

The Temple Elk's Lodge is located between Airport Rd. and Adams Ave. west of I-35.

