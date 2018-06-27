A Killeen ISD teacher has been named best in central Texas by the Texas Education Agency, the district announced Wednesday.



Out of 77 school districts across at 12-county central Texas area, Joseph Merlo, Ellison High School JROTC teacher was named 2019 secondary teacher of the year by the Texas Education Agency’s Region 12 Education Service Center.



Merlo was also named Killeen ISD’s secondary teacher of the year in May.



“Joseph is an incredible teacher who provides leadership and commitment to his students,” Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said. “He is an outstanding example of what a great teacher should be, and we are proud that Joseph is part of Killeen Independent School District and serving our students."



ESC Region 12 serves 77 school districts, 12 charters and private/parochial schools in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills and Navarro counties.



Facts about Merlo

Began teaching and leading the JROTC in KISD 14 years ago.

Served more than 20 years as an Army officer.

He is described as a teacher and leader who works with students to ensure they grow emotionally as well as intellectually.

His teaching philosophy focuses on three pillars: be approachable, be consistent and be respectful.

Merlo said he engages students by building lessons so they are relevant and apply to each student, whether he or she will attend a top-tier university, skills or certificate-based program or something in between.

“I believe students want to learn things they can apply in real life whenever possible,” Merlo said.



Achievements

Selected as Killeen ISD 2018 Secondary Teacher and C.E. Ellison High School Teacher of the Year 2018.

Oversees one of the top-rated Junior ROTC programs of the 360 in the region and has held the highest possible rating for a JROTC unit, Honor Unit with Distinction as its leader for the past 14 years.

Rated as a JROTC Subject Matter Expert and leads best practices training through JROTC Instructor Seminars.

Selected from more than 800 instructors in the brigade as one of 12 Subject Matter Experts to assist with curriculum development for JROTC programs

Led the Ellison JROTC unit through its Program for Accreditation in 2017-18, earning the highest possible rating and Honor Unit with Distinction

Has served as a mentor to new JROTC Instructors

