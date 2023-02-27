Suspects identified after stolen Valley Mills emergency radio found

According to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office, the suspects were using profanity on a channel intended for emergency use only.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office said Monday they had recovered an emergency radio that had been stolen and identified the people who took it.

The sheriff's office said the radio was taken from a Valley Mills Fire Department vehicle. The suspects started communicating through the radio just after midnight on Saturday.

Deputies said what sounded like young males were using profanity over the radio despite warnings from dispatch that the channel was for emergency use only.

Deputies report a fire occurred during this time and the interference from the suspects "directly and adversely" impacted the communication between responders.