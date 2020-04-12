Employees, customer forced to floor at gunpoint in Bellmead robbery

The Bellmead PD responded to a robbery report at the Cloud Dreams Smoke Shop on Loop 340 in Bellmead on November 25 around 5 p.m.

BELLMEAD, Texas — The Bellmead Police Department responded to a robbery report at the Cloud Dreams Smoke Shop on Loop 340 in Bellmead on November 25 around 5 p.m.

Two masked men entered the store and forced employees and a customer to the floor at gunpoint. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. One person was injured during the robbery, according to the Bellmead PD.

The suspects fled on foot and left in a dark-colored SUV that was parked near the apartments behind the store.

If you have any information regarding this offense, please contact the Bellmead PD at 254-799-0251 and speak with Detective Michael Irving.