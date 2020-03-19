TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday that requires all Texas bars, gyms and restaurant dining rooms to close.

Both McLennan and Bell counties issued an order doing the same thing on a local level. As you can imagine, the decision will have a huge impact on the economy.

Jacqueline Brooks is used to averaging about $500 a week at her job as a server at Salt Grass Steak House in Waco. She panicked after she heard about the immediate closings of local restaurants and bars due to the coronavirus.

"I was immediately just really scared because if I had known, I would have tried to prepare better and have more money saved," Brooks said.

Brooks and other servers at the restaurant have turned to crowdfunding as a way to stay financially afloat until they hear back from management about when and if they can get their jobs back.

"We are playing it by ear right now,” Brooks said. “They are waiting for the city council to meet up again to know how long this is going to last (and) if it’s going to be more long term than they expect."

While gyms, some restaurants, bowling alleys and movie theaters have been ordered to shut down, there are employers in Central Texas who are still hiring.

H-E-B in Waco, Temple and Killeen are all looking for cashiers, stockers and in-store shoppers.

The Waco UPS store is paying up to $13 an hour for sales associates.

"I think we are all looking for a new job,” Brooks said. “It’s not that we don’t care about our jobs and want to keep them, but we have bills to pay and families to support."

Governor Abbott’s executive order will begin March 20 and end on April 3. He said these dates are subject to change.

