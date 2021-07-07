Encompass Health to open inpatient rehab hospital in Robinson

The 40-bed facility will welcome its first patients on Aug. 2.

ROBINSON, Texas — A new rehabilitation center for orthopedic care will welcome patients beginning Aug. 2 in Robinson.

Encompass Health said it is ready to serve Waco and surrounding areas as the only rehabilitation hospital in the area.

The hospital will offer in-patient services to patients recovering from strokes, neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and more. With a physical therapy gym, in-house pharmacy and dialysis suites, the hospital is being equipped to handle multiple complex orthopedic injuries.

The rehab center said it will offer patients 24/7 nursing access, a minimum of three hours of therapy five-days a week, as well as access to advanced technologies in the 40-bed hospital.

“We are excited to welcome our first patients into this wonderful hospital to help them recover and find the confidence to move past their illness or injury and back to a more independent life,” said Donna Harris, CEO of Encompass Health of Waco.

Encompass Health has facilities across 42 states and Puerto Rico offering both in-facility and in-home services to patients across the nation.