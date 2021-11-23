Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued for missing 16-year-old

Cecilia Larissa Ahmad-Hayes was reported missing from Bryan on Nov. 18.

BRYAN, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley issued an Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 16-year-old Cecilia Larissa Ahmad-Hayes. Cecilia was reported missing from Bryan, Texas, on Nov 18.

The teen is believed to be heading to the Houston, TX area or the Gulf Coast region of the country.

Law enforcement believes Ahmad-Hayes is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.