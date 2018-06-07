While The Cotton Belt Railroad Bridge in Waco has been an eyesore for years, there's hope that a multi-million renovation project will give it new life. A $62,000 study to gauge the bridge's future was just green lighted and may be the first step to achieving that goal.

Many gathered over and under the suspension bridge on July 4 to watch fireworks. Not too far away, the rusty, forgotten Cotton Belt Railroad Bridge sat vacant and unnoticed. According to City Center Waco an effort is underway to give the bridge a park-like atmosphere and make it a place where people can meet, gather and spend time with family.

"We can envision food vendors, maybe some yoga classes, lots of different ways for people to gather and enjoy this space and its incredible view of the Brazos river,” City Center Executive Director Megan Henderson said.

The Cotton Belt Railroad Bridge was donated to City Center Waco by developer Rick Sheldon last year. The engineering study would determine the bridge capacity.

People who frequent downtown and have to look at it every day say this is good news to hear.

"Waco is a beautiful place,” Waco resident Chris Chapman said. “People like to just get relaxed and enjoy themselves. So, I think this is going to be really good for Waco.”

Henderson said the project will take some time to complete.

"We'll be perusing different funding sources," Henderson said. "There’s a grant cycle in the fall where we'll be pursuing funding to help with the cost. Overall, the project is about a three to five-million-dollar project so it’s going to take a lot of time to assemble all of those dollars.”

Henderson says the bridge will not be open for vehicular traffic.

