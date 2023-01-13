English-Korean street signs first step in making Dallas' 'Koreatown' official

"And to see that sign up there in our native language, is very rewarding," John Lee said. "And also a tremendous sense of pride that our community belongs."

DALLAS — The area near Royal Lane and Harry Hines has been considered Dallas' Koreatown for years — home to the largest Korean American community in Texas. The mix of restaurants and businesses represents an immigrant community estimated at some 100,000 strong. But, the city never made "Koreatown" official.

The city took the first tangible steps to change that on Friday.

On what is known as Korean American Day in the United States, a day to recognize the contributions of Korean Americans in the U.S and to celebrate the arrival of the first Korean immigrants here in 1903, the city of Dallas unveiled the first bilingual street signs in the city. The intersections of New Kirk, Royal Lane, and Harry Hines Boulevard will now bear street signs in both English and Korean.

“Installing Korean-English Street signs in Northwest Dallas is an important step in recognizing the important contributions of the Korean community in the City of Dallas.” said Dallas Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez. "And without Koreatown, the city of Dallas would not be what the city of Dallas is."

"It's a very beautiful moment and something that I will cherish," said Greater Dallas Korean-American Chamber of Commerce board member John Lee after the first sign at Harry Hines and Royal Lane was unveiled directly in front of the Korea House restaurant, a Dallas dining destination since 1979.

An immigrant himself who came to the United States at the age of seven, Lee said he considers the signage the first step in paying tribute to the Korean Americans who have built successful lives and businesses here in North Texas.

Immigrants like Chae Tong Kim. The 87-year-old owner of the Korea House Restaurant was once a Korean soldier, a sniper, who fought side by side with Americans in the Korean War. His family has now called Dallas home for nearly five decades.

"And to have come this way, and to see that sign up there in our native language, is very rewarding," Lee said. "And also a tremendous sense of pride that our community belongs."

This is a community still traumatized by the hate-motivated attack on a Korean salon on Royal Lane early last year. A Dallas County Grand jury indicted Jeremy Smith, 37, after he fired 13 shots injuring three people.

But the Korean community celebrating Friday's unveiling hope the bilingual signs help build a sense of pride and a continued acceptance of a community that has worked hard to contribute and to belong.

"For me personally, it's almost like there are tears in my eyes," John Lee said.