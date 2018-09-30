2018 OFFICIAL H.O.T. FAIR and RODEO CONTEST RULES

Win 2 tickets to the Heart of Texas and Rodeo Ticket Giveaway (the "Contest") is sponsored by KCEN HD (the "Contest Sponsor") and Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo (the "Contest Sponsor"). 3 Pairs of tickets will be given away on 10/06/18 and 10/13/08.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. All prizes will be awarded. You do not need to be present to win. Odds of winning will be determined by the number of entries, and therefore the odds of winning

can not be determined in advance of drawing because the total number of entries will not be known until the time of the drawing(s). Void where prohibited by law.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Participants must be living in the following counties of the Waco-Temple-Bryan DMA, Mills, San Saba, Lampasas, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Milam,

Limestone, Robertson, Burleson, Brazos, Leon, Madison, Grimes. Employees of the Contest Sponsors, and their immediate families and members of their households, any other broadcast stations, agencies, or companies are not eligible to participate in the Contest.

Eligible participants may enter by:

• mailing a post card w/name, address, phone number, age, and birth date to KCEN TV 314 South Interstate 35, Eddy, TX 76524. Photocopied or reproduced entry forms may not be used.

The random method of drawing/selecting the winner shall be at the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsors, and odds of winning for paper entries and electronic entries may differ.

•Only one winner per household.

Contest winners will be required to provide identification; proof of name and address; valid driver's license and shall sign a receipt of prize. The Contest Sponsors shall have the right and power

to determine eligibility; to determine and declare the winner of each drawing; to decide the random method of determining the winners; and to decide any matters in dispute. All decisions of the Contest Sponsors shall be final.

Winners and entrants agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless the Contest Sponsors and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents from and against

any claims, damages or liability resulting in whole or part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in the Contest. Each winner will be responsible for reporting and paying any income taxes (an IRS

Form 1099 may be issued by the Contest Sponsors) that may be associated with prizes.

