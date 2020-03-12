Envases announced new production facility in Waco

Envases Group, a Mexico-based production of packaging solutions company, announced plans Thursday to open an aluminum can production and distribution center.

WACO, Texas — Envases Group, a Mexico-based global leader in the production of packaging solutions announced plans Thursday to open its first aluminum can production and distribution center in Waco. The opening is projected for late 2021, according to the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

“Our decision to establish this plant in Waco is the result of an extensive and thoughtful review process. Waco is an ideal location for Envases from a logistical perspective as a procurement point, from a quality standpoint due to the highly qualified workforce, and from an accessibility perspective for our clients,” said Javier Pietrini, Vice president of the Aluminum Division of Envases.

Envases’ announcement came after an extensive site selection process, narrowed down to Waco due to its prime Texas and central United States location, robust manufacturing workforce and extensive higher education resources to nourish a long-term talent pipeline. Upon completion, the facility, located in Texas Central Park, will have more than 450,000 square-feet of production and distribution space, according to the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

Envases manufactures a variety of packaging solutions to meet the needs of its customer base. The Waco operation will focus on aluminum beverage containers commonly used for soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, teas and non-carbonated beverages. The raw material supply base for can production in the Envases’ plant would be mostly USA materials.

Envases' decision to locate in Greater Waco represents a regional economic development collaboration between Waco, McLennan County and the Waco Industrial Foundation. Waco and McLennan County strategically partnered to provide incentives supporting the project. In addition, the Waco Industrial Foundation partnered with the project regarding the land necessary to sustain the Envases operation, according to the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

“The City of Waco is pleased to support the investment and location of a new manufacturing facility by Envases, a world-wide recognized leader in their industry, and we look forward to their construction and operation in Waco,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said. “The addition of 120 full-time quality jobs and more than $100m in capital investment will be beneficial for our community for years to come. Businesses like Envases opening new facilities in Waco bring the promise of a bright future for our local economy and the opportunity of financial security for our citizens.”

The Waco project represents a sizable, first phase investment that allows the company to bring in its first production line to service the US market. Envases will create over 120 new, skilled, full-time production jobs, more than 300 indirect jobs (maintenances activities, supplies, distribution of the products, etc.) and more than 250 jobs in the construction of the facility.

“We again welcome another well-respected international business to our community,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said. “This modern aluminum can manufacturing facility will provide high-quality jobs for our community.”