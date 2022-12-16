ERCOT closely monitoring changing weather conditions

ERCOT wants Texans to know that they have updated and closely monitoring its weather services and changes in temperature.

TEXAS, USA — ERCOT says it will be closely monitoring weather conditions as cold fronts approach all over Texas.

ERCOT issued an Operating Condition Notice (OCN), notifying areas that between Thursday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 26 temperatures in the Austin, San Antonio and Dallas Fort Worth areas can get as low as 25 degrees or lower.

ERCOT says it has worked closely to implement reforms and increase grid reliability, including weatherization, bringing more generation online sooner if needed and purchasing more reserve power.

As a result, ERCOT says the reliability and resiliency of the grid have been strengthened significantly.

Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO, says a reliable grid is their highest priority for the holidays and beyond.

“Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority. As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable,” said Vegas. “We will keep the public informed as weather conditions change throughout the coming week.”

ERCOT has released a list of improvements well as helpful links in time for the cold front.

Improvements Implemented that Make the Grid More Reliable

Weatherization and Inspections . Electric generation units and transmission facilities weatherize and are inspected by ERCOT.

. Electric generation units and transmission facilities weatherize and are inspected by ERCOT. Firm Fuel Supply Service . An additional source of fuel onsite for generators benefits the grid by providing a redundant, or additional, fuel source should there be a natural gas scarcity.

. An additional source of fuel onsite for generators benefits the grid by providing a redundant, or additional, fuel source should there be a natural gas scarcity. Scheduled Maintenance Period . ERCOT has worked with generators and transmission operators to schedule their maintenance so they could prepare their equipment for winter.

. ERCOT has worked with generators and transmission operators to schedule their maintenance so they could prepare their equipment for winter. Fast Frequency Response Service . This is a new addition to our ancillary services that provides a group of generators that can power up quickly during operating conditions that change rapidly.

. This is a new addition to our ancillary services that provides a group of generators that can power up quickly during operating conditions that change rapidly. R eliability Unit Commitments . ERCOT can bring more generation online sooner when needed.

. ERCOT can bring more generation online sooner when needed. Critical Supply Chain and Critical Infrastructure Map . This map was created to share the locations and connectivity of all the critical parts of the Texas power infrastructure.

. This map was created to share the locations and connectivity of all the critical parts of the Texas power infrastructure. Improved Communications. Agencies are seeing improved communications through both the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Energy Reliability Council.

Helpful Links to Stay Engaged

