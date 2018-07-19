CORYELL COUNTY, Tx — The wildfire burning in Coryell County grew to 5,000 acres by Saturday morning, according to Clay Bales with the Texas A&M Forest Service. Bales said the fire was about nine miles long.

However, Bales said they had stopped the forward progress as of 11:30 a.m. and they were working to shore up the flanks of the fire. Evacuation notices have been lifted.

"This morning it was listed at 25 percent contained but they've just moved it to 30. They are really hoping to make some progress today," said Bales.

Efforts to contain the fire were expected to continue for the next few days with day and night shifts until crews can get a much higher containment, according to Bales.

"So far 25 different fire departments have responded to this fire. Many and most of those will be on the fire today," said Bales. "That's what makes this work. The local resources stepping up and partnering with state resources and together they come up with a plan of action and they're able to work as hard as they can."

One thing Bales said they needed was for people to stop flying their drones over the fire.

"We really plead with people to not come to the fire and fly drones. We ground all aircraft when drones are spotted," said Bales.

Bales asked that everyone monitor their county burn bans and act accordingly.

"We're asking folks to be aware that with the heat and low humidity, we have a high potential for starts today. We want to avoid that by not having people burn outdoors," Bales said.

Wildland Urban Interface Specialist Victoria Cruz said on Friday the fire jumped containment between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and started moving toward the small town of Pearl.

Cruz said the fire was threatening 30 homes as of Friday night. As a result, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office called for voluntary evacuations along County Roads 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, 142, 143, 183, Star Road and Slater Road.

The Forest Service started dropping fire retardant on Thursday from planes and helicopters and those efforts were expected to continue through the day Saturday.

Amazingly, the damage to property was limited to just two barns and several bails of hay. No one has been badly injured. Some firefighters were treated for heat related illnesses, according to Bales but no one had been hospitalized.

Crews first got the call around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday for the fire near Harmon Road and Table Rock Road.

“It really is just a very good condition for the fire to grow, bad for us because we have to chase it and put it out,” Copperas Cove Fire Department Deputy Chief Gary Young said.

Young said having the Texas A&M Forest Service on scene helps because they are specialists in wild land firefighting and they can predict wind speed changes and know where the fire will move next.

One of the biggest challenges is getting to the fire. They often have to go though high brush or cut though fences, Young said.

“We’re driving trucks where trucks don’t normally get driven. We’re having to make our own roads,” Young said.

Jason Charette sent us the video below that he recorded with a drone.

