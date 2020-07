"Drive up to Drive out COVID" is part of the hospital's effort to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

TEMPLE, Texas —

Everest Rehabilitation Hospital will host a COVID-19 kit drive-thru from 9-11 a.m. on Friday.

Within the kits, there will be items that will help keep the community safe from COVID-19. This includes masks, hand sanitizers and gloves, according to Everest Rehabilitation Hospital.

The community can simply drive thru the line grab a bag and drive out.