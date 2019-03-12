A former Killeen police officer was sentenced Friday for his role in a fatal shooting that happened while officers served a no-knock warrant in February.

Anthony Custance was sentenced to six years deferred adjudication probation after he pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case.

Custance will also permanently turn over his peace officer license.

Custance resigned from the Killeen Police Department after a Texas Rangers investigation into the shooting showed he didn't follow an operation's plan and he tampered with his rifle and ammunition.

Officers were serving a no-knock warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Hallmark Ave. on Feb. 27 when police killed James Reed, a known drug dealer.

The Texas Rangers' investigation showed Custance fired into the back of the home where Reed was. Although the rounds didn't cause injuries, Custance did not follow the Killeen Police Department's plan for serving the no-knock warrant, investigators said.

The investigation also showed that Custance tried to hide a rifle magazine with missing rounds, according to an affidavit. Custance showed Texas Rangers a 30-capacity rifle magazine loaded with 28 rounds "with knowledge of its falsity and with intent to affect the course or outcome of the investigation," the affidavit said.

Once the department started an internal investigation into Custance's actions, he resigned.

