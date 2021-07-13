Expansion planned for Temple Animal Shelter

“Additional space will help accommodate the increasing number of animals brought to the shelter as the city continues to grow."

TEMPLE, Texas — A planned expansion of the Temple Animal Shelter will add additional capacity for animals while creating a more friendly experience for prospective pet owners.

“Additional space will help accommodate the increasing number of animals brought to the shelter as the city continues to grow,” Animal Services Supervisor Amy Strunk said. “It may allow adoptable animals to stay longer as well as provide an enrichment area for animals during their stay.”

The project will create a public lobby for viewings and adoptions, separating it from the day-to-day work areas used for food prep, intake and other shelter functions. The expansion will also include an additional 20 kennels and two meet-and-greet pocket parks. The $2.5 million renovation and expansion is included in the 2022 fiscal year budget.

A division of the Temple Police Department, Temple Animal Services provides shelter for stray, missing and surrendered animals. Animal Control Officers also respond to calls throughout the city and enforce animal control ordinances.

In 2020, the department adopted out more than 860 dogs, 440 cats and reunited 460 animals with their owners.

To see a list of animals currently available for adoption, visit templetx.gov/animalservices.